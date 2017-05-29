Lawyer for Kim murder accused slams 'unethical' authorities

A lawyer for one of two women charged with assassinating Kim Jong-Nam accused Malaysian authorities Monday of an "unethical" failure to share documents vital to the defense.



Both women, who face the death penalty if convicted, are scheduled to appear Tuesday before a lower court as part of pre-trial proceedings.



Gooi Soon Seng, chief lawyer for Siti Aisyah, said police and state prosecutors have yet to give the defense the airport closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the assassination or the autopsy report on Kim.



The CCTV footage and the autopsy report are important in preparing a defense, Gooi said.



Gooi is wary the prosecutors may spring a surprise.



Police are still trying to trace four North Koreans suspected of having taken part in the murder plot, who are believed to have returned to Pyongyang immediately after the killing.

...