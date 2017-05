Violence erupted at demonstrations against power cuts in several towns in northwestern Pakistan Monday, leading to clashes with police that killed a protester and wounded several, officials said.



In Peshawar, protesters took to the streets for the third day of rallies and roadblocks, said police official Nasir Khan. At least two offices of the power supply department were ransacked, he said.



The protesters have been angered by the daily 10-12 hours of power cuts in the summer heat.

...