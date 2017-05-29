Philippine guerillas say oppose extremists, but no word on Duterte offer

Muslim separatists and Maoist-led rebels Monday said they opposed ISIS-linked militants in the Philippines, but gave no indication they would take up President Rodrigo Duterte's offer to fight alongside government troops.



Duterte Saturday appealed to various rebel forces to become "soldiers of the Republic" and unite to defeat Abu Sayyaf rebels and the Maute group, both of which have aligned with ISIS.



The Moro National Liberation Front appeared to be the only rebel group ready to join the government. Its leader and founder leader, Nur Misuari, suggested the idea to Duterte and volunteered his men to join the battle in Marawi.

...