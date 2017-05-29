Britain tells Merkel it will be 'strong partner'

Britain Monday said it would be a "strong partner" to Germany in response to comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Britain and the United States no longer being reliable allies.



Britain voted to end its four decades of European Union membership in a referendum last year and complex negotiations with Brussels are due to begin later this month ahead of an exit expected in 2019 .



The German leader's comments also elicited reactions from two minor British opposition parties, the Liberal Democrats and the U.K. Independence Party.

