Trudeau seeks papal apology over Canada school abuse

Pope Francis on Monday met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was expected to seek an apology over the abuse of indigenous Canadians at church-run boarding schools.



The report into a "cultural genocide" of more than a century of abuse collated evidence over six years from some 7,000 former students in Canada.



Some 150,000 Indian, Inuit and Metis youngsters were forcibly enrolled into 139 residential schools, set up to assimilate native people and many operated by church groups on behalf of the Canadian government.

