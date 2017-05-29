Merkel warns against 'simple answers' after Trump meetings

Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioned Monday against seeking "simple answers" to complex global issues, a day after suggesting that Europe's relationship with the U.S. had shifted significantly following NATO and G-7 meetings with President Donald Trump that produced disappointing results.



Merkel's remarks came after a Group of Seven summit at which the Europeans couldn't reach an agreement with Trump on climate change.



Merkel also emphasized the continued need for friendly relations with the U.S. and others.



"Trump accelerates it, but it was to be expected".



She also noted that Merkel is seeking a fourth term as chancellor in September, and does not want to be seen as being too close to an American president who is widely disliked in Europe.



Following the G-7 meeting in Sicily on Saturday, Merkel was sharply critical of Trump's decision not to join the other countries in reiterating support for the 2015 Paris Agreement that aims to slow global warming, calling the G-7 climate talks "very unsatisfactory".



Still, it would be unlike Merkel just to give up on dealing with Trump, Tempel said.

...