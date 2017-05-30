To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning

Allison Jaslow heard it more than once as the long holiday weekend approached – a cheerful "Happy Memorial Day!" from oblivious well-wishers. The former Army captain and Iraq War veteran had a ready reply, telling them, matter-of-factly, that she considered it a work weekend.



While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer – think beaches and backyard barbecues, mattress sales and sporting events – some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday that honors more than 1 million people who died serving their country would command more respect.



With an all-voluntary military, shared sacrifice is largely a thing of the past – even as U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan and Iraq nearly 16 years after 9/11 .



By the early 20th century, the holiday had evolved to honor all military members who died in service.



Some veterans say Memorial Day began to be watered down more than four decades ago when Congress changed the date from its traditional May 30 to the last Monday in May to give people a three-day weekend.

...