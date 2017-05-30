MI5 to review its handling of intelligence on Manchester bomber

Britain's MI5 has begun an internal review of how it handled intelligence on Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who was known to the authorities but not under active investigation, a source told Reuters on Monday.



MI5 is subject to scrutiny by a parliamentary committee, and it is highly unusual for British authorities to make public that the security service is conducting its own internal investigation into possible lapses.



The source told Reuters that Abedi was not among the 3,000 people currently under active investigation by MI5, although he was one of around 20,000 people known to the agency, whose focus is on countering terrorism and espionage.



The BBC said MI5 was alerted at least three times to the 'extremist views' of Abedi, a 22-year-old who grew up in Manchester in a family of immigrants from Libya.

