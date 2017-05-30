Cyprus still ‘very close’ to deal despite halt in talks

Cyprus remains "very, very close" to an agreement to reunite the ethnically divided island despite a breakdown in talks last week, a U.N. official said Monday. Espen Barth Eide, the U.N.'s special adviser on Cyprus, called off mediation efforts Friday following a disagreement between Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on how the talks should move.



The two leaders also differ on the future of around 35,000 Turkish troops on the island.



But Eide said in Athens Monday that the talks until now had brought the prospect of federal reunification closer than ever since the island's division in 1974 .

