Macron sticks to his guns in Putin talks



Flexing his diplomatic muscles, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had "extremely frank, direct" talks with President Vladimir Putin Monday, pushing for cooperation on Syria and against Daesh (ISIS) but also launching an extraordinary attack on two Russian media outlets he accused of spreading "lying propaganda".



Macron was the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the Group of Seven summit over the weekend, where relations with Russia were a key topic.



Putin Monday again poo-pooed the idea as unfounded press speculation.



Putin added that Russia had been well-aware of opinion polls predicting Macron's victory.



Macron said he was firm on other issues, too.

