‘Atlanticist’ Merkel rams home frustration with Trump

German Chancellor Angela Merkel underlined her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally Monday but said she was a "convinced trans-Atlanticist," fine-tuning her message after surprising Washington with her frankness a day earlier. In a speech in Berlin, Merkel showed how seriously she is concerned about Washington's dependability under President Donald Trump by repeating the message she delivered a day earlier that the days when Europe could count on others were "over to a certain extent".



Merkel indirectly warned Trump he risked isolating the United States: "Anyone who today puts on national blinkers and no longer has eyes for the world around him is, I am convinced, ultimately out on a limb".



Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told reporters Merkel felt it was right to flag differences in Germany's ties with the United States in order to maintain healthy relations.

...