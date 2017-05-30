Hundreds of thousands flee as cyclone batters Bangladesh

Cyclone Mora hit Bangladesh Tuesday, packing winds of up to 135 kilometers (84 miles) per hour, damaging thousands of homes as more than 300,000 people fled coastal villages.



Authorities evacuated more than 300,000 people to cyclone shelters after raising the highest number 10 weather danger alert as the storm approached.



The weather office has said the cyclone could unleash a five-foot (1.7 metre) high storm surge around Cox's Bazar, Chittagong and several other coastal districts on the Bay of Bengal which are home to millions of people.



In May last year, Cyclone Roanu hit the southern coast of Bangladesh leaving 20 people dead and forcing half a million to flee their homes.



In 2007 Cyclone Sidr killed nearly 4,000 people and caused damages worth billions of dollars.

...