Indian PM kicks off Europe tour in powerhouse Germany

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel for joint cabinet talks in Berlin Tuesday as the Asian population giant and Europe's top economy seek to deepen ties.



Merkel has long cultivated strategic relations with the world's biggest democracy and rival Asian power to China, whose Prime Minister Li Keqiang will also visit Berlin this week.



Germany is India's largest trading partner in the EU, and a top source of foreign direct investment.



The two leaders will then attend an India-German Business Summit, where German CEOs may announce investments but also reiterate complaints about barriers their businesses face in India, including tariffs, red tape and poor infrastructure.

