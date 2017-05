Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega dead at 83

Panama's former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega, who died in Panama City late Monday, was physically diminished after decades of imprisonment for crimes committed during his 1983-1989 rule.



Noriega had been serving prison time for murder and forced disappearances during his dictatorship, and was being held in a prison cell overlooking the Panama Canal.



Noriega was toppled in a December 1989 U.S. military invasion.



In 2010 Noriega was sent to France, where he was convicted on money laundering charges.

...