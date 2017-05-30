Philippines urges Islamist militants to surrender

Philippine authorities Tuesday urged Islamist militants occupying parts of a southern city to surrender for the sake of trapped civilians, as attack helicopters pounded the gunmen's strongholds with rockets.



More than 100 people have been confirmed killed in the fighting, which began Tuesday last week when gunmen waving black flags of ISIS rampaged through the mostly Muslim-populated city of Marawi.



President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law across the entire southern region of Mindanao, home to roughly 20 million people, in response to the crisis as he warned that local militant groups were uniting behind ISIS and becoming a major security threat.



But the militants, initially estimated by the defense chief to number just 100, have withstood eight days of intense air assaults and street-to-street combat, prompting the government's surrender calls Tuesday.

