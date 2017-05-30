Sri Lanka appeals for help as floods cripple water supply

Sri Lanka appealed for volunteers Tuesday to help with a massive recovery operation in the wake of devastating flooding that left 183 dead and tens of thousands without clean drinking water.



There were scattered showers in many parts of Sri Lanka in the past 24 hours but flood waters were rapidly receding, officials said.



In May 2003, 250 people were killed and 10,000 homes destroyed after a similarly powerful monsoon.



Sri Lanka has sought international assistance, with India sending two naval ships laden with supplies over the weekend.

