Venezuela opposition figures wounded as anti-govt demos intensify

Two leading Venezuelan opposition figures were wounded in anti-government protests Monday, as demonstrators vowed to intensify pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and against his plans to hold a constitutional assembly.



Separately, lawmaker Carlos Paparoni was wounded when he was struck on the head by a tear gas canister.



Protesters wearing masks and helmets hurled stones and fuel bombs at riot police as they tried to march downtown along a major highway in Caracas toward the government ombudsman's office.



According to the opposition 257 people were wounded in Monday's protests, the first since a weekend announcement of stepped-up pressure on Maduro.



The MUD opposition alliance has not given details of what such increased pressure will involve.



Prosecutors say 60 people have been killed in clashes since the protests erupted on April 1 .



Maduro plans to set up a constitutional assembly, which the opposition says will be stacked with government supporters.

...