China to launch cybersecurity law despite concerns

China will implement a controversial cybersecurity law Thursday despite concerns from foreign firms worried about its impact on their ability to do business in the world's second largest economy.



Companies have pleaded with the government to delay the legislation's implementation amid concerns about unclear provisions and how the law would affect personal information and cloud computing.



Just two weeks ago, Zhao Zeliang, director of the cybersecurity bureau, gathered some 200 representatives from foreign and domestic companies and industry associations at the new headquarters of the Cybersecurity Administration of China (CAC) in Beijing.



Companies are worried that the new law could lock them out of the market.



While there is no indication the law itself will be pushed back, the draft rules distributed at the CAC meeting says companies will have until December 31, 2018 to implement some of its requirements.

...