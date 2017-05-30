British journalist carrying flak jacket plates charged with arms possession in Bangkok

A British journalist was charged with arms possession Tuesday after he was arrested at a Thai airport for checking in flak jacket plates and gas masks, standard equipment for media heading into war zones and other hostile environments.



Anthony Cheng, 46, was detained at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday along with Florian Witulski, a German freelance journalist, before he could board a flight to Iraq via Turkey for an assignment for China-based broadcaster CCTV English.



Cheng was carrying three gas masks and four plates for safety vests, said Somchart Maneerat, a police investigator.

...