Greece denies report it may opt out of receiving more bailout money

Greece Tuesday denied a German newspaper report it could opt out of receiving bailout loans needed to make a July debt repayment if its lenders fail to offer clear debt relief terms to the crisis-hit country despite it having passed more reforms.



Euro zone finance ministers failed to agree with the International Monetary Fund last week on debt relief terms for Greece and did not release new loans to Athens but recognized it had made significant progress with reforms.



Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said the report distorted what he said during a press briefing a day earlier and added it was not true that Greece was putting aside money on its own to make the debt repayment.

...