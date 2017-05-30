US resists plan to link climate change, ocean health: UN co-chair

The United States is resisting plans to highlight how climate change is disrupting life in the oceans at a U.N. conference of almost 200 nations next week, Sweden's deputy prime minister, who will co-chair the talks, said on Tuesday.



Marlene Moses of Nauru, who heads a U.N. group of Pacific island states, said valuable tuna stocks had often moved eastwards with warmer currents in recent years, depleting traditional catches off some western islands.



She said it was vital to factor in climate change in any plan to protect the oceans.



Lovin said it had been hard to engage Washington in the ocean conference, partly because key posts at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration remain unfilled since the end of the Obama administration.

