Greek urban guerrilla group claims responsibility for Eurobank attack

A Greek urban guerrilla group claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a small blast that damaged the entrance and shattered the windows of a building housing Eurobank offices in central Athens last month.



There were no injuries during the April 19 attack, police have said.



The People's Fighters Group has previously claimed responsibility for a blast outside the offices of a Greek business federation in Athens in 2015 and two attacks in 2013 -- one on the headquarters of Greece's conservative New Democracy party and another on the German ambassador's residence.

