In U.K. vote, Brexit takes back seat

May became prime minister after the June 2016 vote for Britain to leave the EU toppled her predecessor, David Cameron. She called a snap parliamentary election for June 8 – three years early – arguing that a bigger majority for her Conservative Party will strengthen Britain's hand in Brexit negotiations with the other 27 EU nations.



The problem is, neither May nor her opponents can spell out what delivering Brexit really means.



Analysts also point to voters' Brexit fatigue. While almost half of voters – 48 percent – backed the "Remain" side in last year's referendum, many have since become resigned to leaving the EU.



That could explain the staunchly pro-EU Liberal Democrats' failure to break through with voters, despite being the only party to call for a new Brexit referendum that could reverse the decision to leave.



In local elections this month, UKIP lost 145 seats on local councils and won just one, as voters who supported Brexit returned to larger parties.



That's one reason May is so keen to keep Brexit at the forefront of voters' minds.

...