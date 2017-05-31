Putin opponent finds no room at the inn on Russian campaign trail

When aides to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny tried 28 venues to book a campaign meeting, the answer from all 28 was no.



Yet Navalny is a threat to the Kremlin's tight grip on Russian political life because he can gather a crowd.



A representative of the Tula city administration denied it tried to impede Navalny's visit.



Navalny has disrupted Russia's previously becalmed politics, where for years Putin has been so dominant that few rivals bothered to mount a challenge in earnest.



A protest Navalny called on March 26, though banned by police, attracted tens of thousands of people across Russia.



In Tula, an industrial city 180 kilometers south of Moscow, owners and managers of venues contacted by Navalny's team cited various reasons for turning him down.



At another venue, the manager said repair work was scheduled for the day Navalny's team wanted to rent the space.



About 300 people, most of them high school students, crammed into the small space. The windows were covered over with posters reading: "Navalny 20!8" – one of his campaign slogans.



Navalny was accompanied by two bodyguards, hired after an assailant threw green liquid in his face in April that damaged his eyes.

...