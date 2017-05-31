White House communications director resigns, tensions rise

A top White House communications staffer has resigned as President Donald Trump considers a major staff overhaul amid intensifying inquiries into his campaign's dealings with Russia.



A Republican consultant, Dubke joined the White House team in February.



Dubke is the latest White House staffer to leave the administration as scrutiny intensifies over contacts Trump staffers may have had with Russian government officials during the campaign and transition.



Dubke's hiring was intended to lighten the load on Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, who had also been handling the duties of communications director during Trump's first month in office. Trump has privately and publicly pinned much of the blame for his administration's rough start on the White House's communications strategy.

...