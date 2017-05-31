Merkel stresses U.S. ties after Trump tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump called Germany's trade and spending policies "very bad" Tuesday, intensifying a row between the longtime allies and immediately earning himself the moniker "destroyer of Western values" from a leading German politician.



As the war of words threatened to spin out of control, Merkel and other senior German politicians stressed the importance of Germany's Atlantic ties, with Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel suggesting the spat was just a rough patch.



Trump took to Twitter early in the day in the United States to attack Germany, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel ramped up her doubts about the Washington's reliability as an ally.

...