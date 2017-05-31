Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton and new husband James Matthews were spotted Wednesday enjoying their honeymoon in Sydney, strolling hand-in-hand near the Opera House before taking a trip on the harbor.



The glamorous pair tied the knot this month at an English country church in a lavish and star-studded wedding, with the bride's sister Kate and husband Prince William attending.



Middleton, 33, made headlines around the world in a figure-hugging bridesmaid's dress at William and Kate's wedding in 2011 .

