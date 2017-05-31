Taiwan backlash over Emirates flag ban

Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, faced fierce criticism in Taiwan Wednesday after it reportedly banned cabin crew from wearing the island's flag on their uniforms due to pressure from China.



Cabin crew on Emirates traditionally wear their national flag pin on their uniforms.



But a leaked internal email apparently from an Emirates manager and circulated by local media ordered Taiwanese airline staff to replace the island's flag pin worn on their waistcoats with a Chinese pin.



Angry social media users took to Emirates' Facebook page, flooding it with the Taiwanese flag in the comment section.



Emirates was also criticized last year when it asked Hong Kong cabin crew to wear the Chinese national flag as well as the semi-autonomous city's own emblem.

...