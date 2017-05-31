Activist probing Ivanka Trump supplier in China detained: NGO

An activist investigating working conditions at a supplier for Ivanka Trump's brand in China has been detained, his NGO said Wednesday, putting another spotlight on Chinese business activities linked to the U.S. presidential family.



Ivanka Trump is U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and a White House adviser.



Huajian Group and the Ivanka Trump brand did not immediately return messages seeking comment.



People connected to the Trump administration have repeatedly come under fire for business dealings in China.



Donald Trump has himself sought dozens of trademarks in China.

...