N. Korea prepared for new ICBM test: state media

North Korea warned Wednesday it was prepared to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) at any time, as the U.S. successfully tested a system designed to intercept them.



The success of the test is a watershed moment for the U.S. military's effort to establish an effective -- though limited -- ground-based defense against ICBMs as the North ramps up its threats.



Concern among the international community over the North's weapons program was further raised after North Korea test-fired yet another ballistic missile, the latest in a series of launches that have ratcheted up tensions over Pyongyang's quest to develop weapons capable of hitting the United States.

