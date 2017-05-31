Trump's cellphone diplomacy raises security concerns

Trump also exchanged numbers with French President Emmanuel Macron when the two spoke immediately following Macron's victory earlier this month, according to a French official, who would not comment on whether Macron intended to use the line.



In the diplomatic arena, where leader-to-leader calls are highly orchestrated affairs, it is another notable breach of protocol for a president who has expressed distrust of official channels.



Presidents generally place calls on one of several secure phone lines, including those in the White House Situation Room, the Oval Office or the presidential limousine. Even if Trump uses his government-issued cellphone, his calls are vulnerable to eavesdropping, particularly from foreign governments, national security experts say.



Presidents' phone calls with world leaders often involve considerable advance planning.



The White House did not respond to questions on whether the president is keeping records of any less-formal calls with world leaders.



Trump has struggled more than most recent presidents to keep his conversations with world leaders private.



Under Barack Obama, the first cellphone-toting president, worries about cyber intrusions -- particularly by foreign governments -- pulled the president's devices deep into the security bubble.

...