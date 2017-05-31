Philippines says Islamists keep up week-long fight with prisoners, looted guns

A week-long assault by Islamist rebels in a southern Philippine city is being fueled with stolen weapons and ammunition and fighters broken out of jails, the military said Wednesday, as troops battled militants resisting ground and air attacks.



The pro-ISIS Maute group has proven to be a fierce enemy, clinging on to the heart of Marawi City through days of air strikes on what the military called known rebel targets, defying expectations of a swift end to their occupation.



The military Wednesday deployed for the first time SF-260 close air support planes to back attack helicopters and ground troops looking to box rebels into a downtown area. The rebels hold about a tenth of the city, the army said.



The Philippine government has been alarmed by the strength of the Maute and intelligence reports suggesting it has teamed up with other extremist groups and has recruited foreign fighters.

...