Nowhere to go for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh after cyclone wrecks camps

Left drenched and near destitute by a cyclone that hit Bangladesh a day earlier, thousands of Rohingya refugees hunkered down in the ruins of their camps Wednesday, waiting for help after a night in the rain.



At least seven people were killed and 50 injured by Cyclone Mora, according to Mohammad Ali Hussain, the chief administrator of Cox's Bazar district, a sliver of land in southeast Bangladesh bordering Myanmar.



Omar Farukh, a community leader in Kutupalong camp -- one of several camps for Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar -- described the misery of those left behind.



The cyclone formed after monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides in Sri Lanka, off India's southern tip, killing 202 people in recent days, authorities said, adding 96 people were missing.



When the storm hit Bangladesh it brought wind gusting up to 135 kph (85 mph) and heavy rain.



Beyond the camps, officials were also assessing the damage elsewhere in Cox's Bazar.

