Modi urges Spanish firms to invest in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday urged Spanish firms to invest in India, saying the fast-growing country offered "many opportunities" in areas ranging from tourism to energy.



Modi, who arrived in Spain late Tuesday from Germany, his first stop on a four-nation Europe tour, was scheduled to meet with King Felipe VI later Wednesday.



Two-way trade totaled 4.72 billion euros ($5.27 billion) in 2016, an 8.5 percent increase over the previous year, of which Spanish exports made up nearly 1.26 billion euros.



The number of Spanish firms that operate in India has risen to over 230 currently from just 70 in 2008 .

...