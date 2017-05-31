Daughter of S. Korea's 'Rasputin' returns to face questioning

The equestrian daughter of South Korea's "Rasputin", whose lavish lifestyle in Europe was allegedly funded by millions of dollars in bribes, returned home Wednesday to face questioning by prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal that has rocked the country.



Chung Yoo-Ra is the daughter of Choi Soon-Sil, the close confidante of impeached ex-president Park Geun-Hye and the woman at the heart of the scandal which toppled Park.



Choi -- dubbed "the female Rasputin" for her strong influence over Park -- is on trial along with the ex-president.



Following months of protest by Ewha students, the school cancelled Chung's admission.



Sentencing for Choi on this charge was set for June 23 .

...