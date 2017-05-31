Indian navy plucks 27 cyclone survivors from sea: officials

An Indian navy ship has plucked 27 people from rough seas off Bangladesh, officials said Wednesday, a day after Cyclone Mora battered coastal areas with violent winds and rain that left six dead.



Cyclone Mora smashed into Bangladesh's coastline around Cox's Bazar district early Tuesday, packing winds up to 135 kilometers per hour (83 mph).



Officials said the cyclone killed at least six people and destroyed or damaged more than 20,000 homes.



The Fishing Boat Association said an estimated 200 fishermen had not returned to port since the cyclone slammed into the coast.

...