ECB calls for 'clarity' for Greece at June meeting

Greece's creditors should create "clarity" by reaching a deal on debt relief for Athens at a meeting next month, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure urged Wednesday.



The IMF believes European forecasts for Greece's growth and government budget surpluses are too optimistic, and says it will not participate in the program unless there are more details on debt relief -- which Berlin is reluctant to give.



The wrangling has held up the next tranche of aid from Europe from the third, 86-billion-euro ($96 billion) aid deal Greece and its creditors secured in July 2015 .



Greece needs the funds to repay seven billion euros in maturing debt in July.

...