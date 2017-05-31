S.Korea defense ministry 'intentionally dropped' THAAD units in report: Blue House

South Korea's Defense Ministry "intentionally dropped" mentioning that four more launchers had been deployed for the controversial U.S. THAAD anti-missile system in a report to President Moon Jae-in's top aides, his office said Wednesday.



Moon has ordered a probe at the defense ministry, saying it was "very shocking" the launchers had been brought in without being reported to the new government or to the public, presidential Blue House spokesman Yoon Young-chan said Tuesday.



The Defense Ministry intentionally omitted details about the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system battery (THAAD) in a report last week, when the new government was preparing for Moon's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump next month, Yoon told a briefing.



The Pentagon said it had been "very transparent" with South Korea's government about THAAD deployment.

