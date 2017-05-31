Philippines' Duterte slams Clinton over rape criticism

Duterte was referring to Bill Clinton's acknowledged affair with a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.



Duterte then accused American soldiers of raping women in the Philippines and Japan, without giving details, before returning to Clinton.



Duterte, who uses profanities regularly, also attracted controversy last year when during an election campaign speech he said he had wanted to rape a "beautiful" Australian missionary who had been murdered in a Philippine prison riot.



Duterte also frequently launches obscenity-filled tirades against critics of his drug war, which has seen thousands of people killed and led to warnings from rights groups that he may be orchestrating a crime against humanity.



Duterte last year called then U.S. president Barack Obama a "son of a whore" for criticizing the drug war.

