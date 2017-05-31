Amnesty says France using terrorism powers to curb peaceful protests

Rights group Amnesty International accused France Wednesday of using emergency powers to fight terrorism as a pretext for clamping down on peaceful protests, including over sensitive environmental and labor issues.



The report comes just days after President Emmanuel Macron said his government would ask parliament to extend by several months the emergency powers introduced in 2015 to counter the threat of militant attacks.



Amnesty said that between November 2015 and 5 May 2017, authorities had used their powers to issue 155 decrees prohibiting public gatherings.



The new government has said that following last week's Manchester attacks claimed by ISIS, the emergency measures should run beyond mid-July to Nov. 1 .

