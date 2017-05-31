Trump pulling US out of Paris climate deal: Axios

U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, Axios news outlet reported on Wednesday, citing two unidentified sources with direct knowledge of the decision.



Under the pact, the United States committed to reducing its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025 .



The choice is between a formal withdrawal that could take three years or leaving the U.N. treaty that the accord is based on, which would be quicker but more extreme, according to Axios.

