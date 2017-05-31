Malaysia Airlines flight returns to Melbourne after passenger tries to enter cockpit

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur returned to the Australian airport shortly after take off late on Wednesday after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit, authorities said.



Passengers and the crew of Flight MH128 had to tackle the man and tie him up with seat belts until the flight landed, one witness told Reuters.



The plane landed safely and the man was apprehended by airport security, said Malaysia Airlines, which is still recovering from two major airline disasters in recent years.



Passengers disembarked safely from the aircraft and those affected were offered the next available flight or flights via other carriers, the airline said.

...