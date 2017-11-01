Eight killed in New York car ramming attack

A man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror". The 29-year-old driver was shot by police after jumping out of the truck with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand, officials said.



Daesh (ISIS) has been encouraging its followers to mow down people, and Britain, France and Germany have all seen deadly vehicle attacks in recent months and years.



Police said the vehicle, a rented Home Depot truck, entered the bike path on West Street a few blocks from the new World Trade Center and mowed down several people.

