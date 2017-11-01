White House: Papadopoulos emails handed over by Trump campaign

The White House said Tuesday that the Trump campaign provided the special counsel investigating ties between it and Russia with emails involving George Papadopoulos, a campaign adviser who has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about contacts with people who claimed to have ties to top Russian officials.



Papadopoulos was approached by people claiming ties to Russia and offering "dirt" on Hillary Clinton in the form of thousands of emails, according to court documents unsealed Monday.



Papadopoulos' case cuts close to the central question of Mueller's investigation: Did Russia try to sway the election?



Papadopoulos was arrested in July and has been interviewed repeatedly by authorities, the filing said. After entering his guilty plea he was ordered not to contact other Trump officials and prohibited from foreign travel.

...