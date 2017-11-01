NYC truck attack: Investigators scour driver's background

Investigators worked through the night to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center, brandishing air guns and yelling "God is great" in Arabic as his deadly route of terror ended with a crash, authorities said.



Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror".



Authorities were scrutinizing a note found inside the attacker's rented truck, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.



The attack echoed a strategy that Daesh (ISIS) has been suggesting to its followers. While police didn't specifically blame any group for the strike, President Donald Trump railed against Daesh and declared "enough!" and "NOT IN THE U.S.A.!"



Police said the attacker rented the truck at about 2 p.m. at a New Jersey Home Depot and then went into New York City, entering the bike path about an hour later and speeding toward the World Trade Center, the site of the deadliest terror attack in U.S. history.

...