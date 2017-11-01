Asylum-seekers refuse to leave Papua New Guinea camp

Hundreds of asylum-seekers refused to leave a detention center in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, even after power and water were cut and food supplies dwindled, in a stand-off that human rights groups warn could become a humanitarian crisis.



Australia and PNG are trying to close the Manus Island center, one of two remote Pacific camps that Canberra uses to detain asylum-seekers who arrive by boat.



The men refused to board a bus to a transit center on the island Wednesday, three of the asylum-seekers told Reuters, frustrating Australia's plans to dismantle part of its costly offshore detention programme.



The relocation of the men is designed as a temporary measure, allowing the United States time to complete vetting of refugees as part of a refugee swap deal that Australia hopes will see it no longer responsible for the detention of nearly 1,400 asylum-seekers who have been classified as refugees.



PNG's High Court ruled last year that the Manus center, first opened in 2001, was illegal.

...