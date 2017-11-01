In Belgium for 'safety', axed Catalan leader summoned to Spain court

Spain's top criminal court summoned Catalonia's axed separatist leader for questioning, hours after he appeared in Brussels insisting he remained the "legitimate president" of a region now under direct rule from Madrid.



The National Audience in Madrid, which deals with major criminal cases, summoned Carles Puigdemont and 13 other former members of his administration, dismissed by Spain's central government last week, to appear Thursday and Friday.



Spain's top court had ruled the plebiscite illegal, and turnout was just 43 percent.



On Tuesday Spain's top court ordered the suspension of the Catalan Parliament's independence declaration.



Spain's Supreme Court also summoned the former speaker of the Catalan parliament to be put under formal investigation.



A regional government opinion poll carried out in October suggested more Catalans now favor independence than not.

