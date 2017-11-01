Uzbekistan looking into reports New York attack suspect was Uzbek

Uzbekistan is investigating reports that the man who killed eight people in New York by mowing them down in a truck is a citizen of the Central Asian nation, an Uzbek Foreign Ministry official told reporters on Wednesday.



Thousands of men from Central Asia have been fighting with Daesh in Syria and Iraq, and Uzbek nationals or ethnic Uzbeks have carried out several attacks on civilians in Europe this year.



That same month, an Uzbek man rammed a truck into a crowd in Stockholm, killing four people.

