Pakistani bride kills 17 in botched plot to kill husband

Tajak said the woman, who was not identified, was married against her will in September in a village near the town of Ali Pur, 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Multan, a city in the eastern Punjab province.



Tajak said the woman obtained a poisonous substance from her boyfriend last week and mixed it in milk for her husband, who refused to drink it.



"I repeatedly asked my parents not to marry me against my will as my religion, Islam, also allows me to choose the man of my choice for marriage but my parents rejected all of my pleas and they married me to a relative," she said.



The woman said her love affair with her boyfriend continued after she got married.



Tajak said police were trying to trace and arrest all those who were aware of the woman's plot aimed at killing her husband. He said the woman's boyfriend had also confessed to supplying poisonous substance to the woman.

