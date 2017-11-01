2 years after Paris attacks, France ends state of emergency

Two years after militants killed 130 people in coordinated attacks across Paris, France officially ended a state of emergency, replacing it with the introduction of a new security law which critics say undermines civil liberties.



The new legislation transposes some of the measures contained in the state of emergency rule into law, although with some modifications.



The government says the state of emergency has helped intelligence agencies to thwart more than 30 attacks.



President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday Islamist militancy remained the biggest security threat to France.

